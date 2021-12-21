Where can you seek help with your mental health this Christmas?

Christmas is believed to be the most joyful time of the year, yet it may be a tough time for certain people.

It’s a time of year when we’re often under increased stress, and it can have a variety of effects on our mental health.

It’s vital to realize that you’re not alone if Christmas is a difficult time for you.

Mind, a mental health organisation, shares some advice on how to look after yourself over the holidays.

These include, but are not limited to, being patient and compassionate with yourself, making plans ahead of time, and talking to others about what you’re going through and how you’re feeling.

The organization also provides an online community where people may listen, share, and be heard 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you’re having trouble this Christmas, you should seek mental health help.

You can achieve this in a number different ways:

Dial 116 123 to reach the Samaritans (freephone). They’re always available. SHOUT is a text message that may be sent to the number 85258. This is a free 24-hour crisis SMS service provided by ShoutVisit Mind’s handy contacts website for a list of organizations that can assist you with your mental health or practical issues. If you find yourself in a mental health crisis, you can get immediate medical care. Please dial 999 for an ambulance, travel to A&E if possible, or phone your local crisis team if you have their number. If you are unable to complete this task on your own, get assistance.

Mental health crises are extremely dangerous. Nobody’s time is being wasted by you.