Where are Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, the stars of This Morning, on today’s show?

This Morning will be without Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary today.

On Friday, January 8, they took over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as anchors of This Morning.

They will not, however, present on today’s broadcast.

The reason for the pair’s absence was disclosed by Phillip Schofield on Wednesday.

He revealed that Santa Claus would be appearing on the This Morning couch.

Phillip and his co-anchor Holly Willoughby will host the show on Friday instead of taking the day off.

“Quick word on Friday’s show, which we’re performing,” Phillip said. “Father Christmas is in high demand at this time of year, but he’ll be taking a break from his busy schedule to answer your children’s questions.”

“Whether they want to know if Rudolph is actually his favorite Reindeer or if he enjoys mince pies or cookies at the chimney, it’s their chance to speak to the real Santa,” Holly said.

The reason for the host change has not been revealed by ITV.

Fans of Alison and Dermot should not be concerned, as the couple is slated to return the following week.