When you’re trying to say no, do you ever find yourself over-explaining? Why it’s difficult – but not impossible – to define limits

Do you find it difficult to set limits or say no without a long, grovelling explanation?

Of course, there are situations when a little explanation is required. You don’t want to create the appearance that you don’t care, and if you miss deadlines without informing, your supervisor will be less than impressed.

However, a succinct, caring message is one thing; always feeling the urge to over-explain is another – especially if it causes stress and invites others to judge whether our arguments are sufficient. It’s also all too simple to get stuck.