When you open your Christmas presents reveals how affluent you are.

For many of us, Christmas morning consists of running downstairs, hoping Santa has arrived, and, of course, opening presents as quickly as possible.

Others, on the other hand, prefer to take their time and open gifts after breakfast, or even after the Queen has finished her speech.

However, according to Wales Online, the time you open your gifts may tell more about you than you believe.

For Christmas 2021, here are some quick Elf on the Shelf ideas.

The time you open your presents on Christmas Day, according to TV broadcaster Richard Osman of the quiz show Pointless, reveals your socioeconomic status.

According to him, the later you open your gifts, the more posh you are.

In 2018, Osman posted on Twitter: “The topic of class, where we all belong, and the lines that divide one class from another is extremely complex and multi-faceted.

“However, it all boils down to this.” On Christmas Day, the later you open your presents, the more middle class you are. #Sociology”.

Many individuals responded with their comments, including some amusing experiences, in response to the tweet.

“My family opens them on Boxing Day, so we’re supposedly royalty,” one individual remarked.

“All opened before 7 a.m. and a breakfast option box,” another individual said. “I’m as common as muck!”

Glamour model Nell McAndrew, who has graced the covers of Maxim, FHM, and Loaded, answered by adding that her family opens presents just after midnight.

“You’re my sort of slime,” Osman answered.

Another Twitter user said he was forced to spread out his gifts all the way to New Year’s Eve one year, prompting one individual to refer to him as a “survivor.”

After Gabby Logan, a TV presenter and former gymnast, disclosed that her family receives presents on Christmas Eve, the Pointless host labeled her as ‘upper’ working class.