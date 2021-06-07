When you have more than one child, everything is different. Harry, Meghan, and Lili are all examples of this.

Meghan has given birth to her daughter Lilibet Diana, making the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a family of four.

“Both mother and kid are healthy and well, and settling in at home,” the couple’s press secretary added.

“Her Majesty the Queen’s family nickname is Lilibet, and Lili is called after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty the Queen. Diana was chosen as her middle name in honor of her late grandmother, Princess of Wales.”

Lili is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild and the younger sister of Archie, who is two years old. It’s great news for the family, especially after Meghan had a miscarriage in summer 2020.