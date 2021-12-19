When will the walk-in clinics in Liverpool and Merseyside be open during the holidays?

We all aspire to be in good spirits – and good health – as Christmas approaches.

However, if you do become ill over the holidays, assistance is available.

There are a number of NHS services available to you throughout the Christmas and New Year holidays, whether you require over-the-counter medicines, a prescription, or merely guidance on mental or physical health concerns.

The NHS in Liverpool is reminding people that, as a result of Covid-19, local services are still under significant strain, and that they can help by preparing ahead and taking care of their health this winter.

GP practices will be open until Christmas Eve, but will be closed throughout the Christmas weekend and Bank Holidays from December 25 to 28, and again from January 1-3, 2022.

On December 29, 30, and 31, they will be open as usual.

NHS Walk-in Centres in Liverpool, Sefton, and Knowsley will be open every day during the holiday season, including Christmas Day.

If you need to see a doctor during the holidays, here are the hours of operation for walk-in clinics in Liverpool and Merseyside:

From December 24-January 2, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., walk-in centers in Old Swan, Smithdown Road, and Garston (SLTC) will be open.

The Beat on David Lewis Street is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except on Christmas Day, when it is closed.

The Eastham walk-in centre will be open from 12 to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, excluding Christmas Day.

The Victoria Central walk-in site will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, including Christmas Day.

From 8 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., X-ray facilities will be available.

The Arrowe Park Urgent Treatment Centre will be open throughout the holiday season, including Christmas Day.

It is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

During the Christmas season, Sefton’s only walk-in centre (Litherland) is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

Huyton, Halewood, and Kirkby walk-in centres will be open every day till the New Year.

Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., and Sundays and holidays, 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

The bank will be closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year's Day.