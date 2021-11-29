When Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tickets Be Available? [Watch]. Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx Reveal When Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Tickets Be Available?

The release date for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” tickets has been disclosed by Tom Holland and Jamie Foxx.

The official Twitter account for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” revealed the date while uploading a video with Holland and Foxx.

“It’s almost time to purchase your #SpiderManNoWayHome tickets! Set your alarms on November 29th, TOMORROW! “The video was captioned by the Twitter user.

Holland opened the video by outlining how Spider-Monday tickets may be acquired. However, Foxx chimed in to clarify Holland, pointing out that it was Cyber-Monday, not Spider-Monday, which is the Monday following Thanksgiving when shops provide discounts to internet customers.

While Holland agreed that the day might be called Cyber-Monday, Foxx went one step farther and dubbed it “Electro-Monday,” a reference to his character in the film.

Holland and Foxx then went on to argue what the name should be in a one-minute, 11-second video, eventually settling on “Spider-Monday.”

Another cast member, Jacob Batalon, emerged at the end of the film and joked that Sony was not going to give away any free TVs, but that fans should still buy movie tickets. Sony Pictures distributes “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which was co-produced by Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures.

A fan, however, inquired as to what time they should set their alarms in order to purchase tickets, to which the official account responded, “Ticket prices vary per theater, however some will go on sale as early as 12:01 a.m. ET tonight! Keep checking if you don’t see your theater.” On December 17, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be released exclusively in theaters. Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Tom Hardy, Marisa Tomei, Alfred Molina, and Angourie Rice feature in Jon Watts’ highly anticipated film.

Aside from the Marvel film, Holland will next be seen in “Uncharted,” an action-adventure film that will be released on February 18, 2022. Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Patricia Meeden feature in the film, which is directed by Ruben Fleischer.

“They Cloned Tyrone,” “Day Shift,” “God Is a Bullet,” “All-Star Weekend,” “Groove Tails,” “Signal Hill,” “Tyson,” and “The Burial” are among the films in which Foxx will appear.