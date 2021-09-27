When Will ‘SNL’ Be Back? In the wake of Beck Bennett’s departure, the show’s premiere date and cast have been revealed for 2021.

After months of anticipation, “Saturday Night Live” is returning. The classic NBC sketch comedy show will return on Oct. 2 at 11:30 p.m. ET for its 47th season.

Owen Wilson, an actor, will host the event, with Kacey Musgraves as the musical guest.

Wilson is hosting for the first time. He appeared in films such as “Wedding Crashers” and “Zoolander.”

Wilson will be accompanied by several seasoned cast members as well as several newcomers when he makes his debut on “SNL.”

Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson, Colin Jost, Michael Che, Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day, Ego Nwodim, and Melissa Villaseno were all named as returning cast members for the forthcoming season on Monday.

Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman, who were prominent players last season, have been promoted to regular cast members. Punkie Johnson and Andrew Dismukes will continue to star in the show in their respective roles.

Meanwhile, featured actors Sarah Sherman, Aristotle Athari, and James Austin Johnson will join the cast.

Sherman’s live concerts, which incorporate spectacular effects and costumes, have gotten her a lot of attention. Johnson’s impressions have gotten him notoriety, and Athari was a member of the sketch comedy ensemble “Goatface.”

Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt have decided to leave the show. Bennett played a variety of personalities during his eight seasons on the NBC sitcom, despite the fact that Holt was only on for one season.

Bennett wrote a message on Instagram on the news of his departure from the show, reflecting on his experience on the show and including various photos.

“I adore you, Saturday Night Live. I’m going to miss you a lot. Thank you for eight years of amazing people and fantastic events that have truly transformed my life. He captioned the photo, “I had so much fun.”

Bennett has received plaudits in the past for his impersonations of former Vice President Mike Pence and Russian President Vladimir Putin.