When the weather is hot and you’re tired, try these six simple methods to keep energized.

Do you feel lethargic because of the heat? Here are a few tips to give you a cool boost instead of merely drooping on the couch and snoozing…

Make frozen lemonade with whipped cream.

Is there anything more refreshing than a glass of whipped cold lemonade? We can’t do it! Tasty recipes showing how to make whipped frozen lemonade are popping up all over Instagram and TikTok. You could, of course, make a quick version by blending lemonade and ice cream together, but try one of the recipes and you’ll have a gorgeous glass of delight in your very cool hands in no time…

Wrists should be rinsed.

According to Patrick Ross of Nectar Sleep, washing your wrists under a cool tap is an excellent method to lower your body temperature. He suggests “running cold water over your hands, wrists, and feet to bring down your body temperature.” A squirt of cold water in the face will undoubtedly wake you up.

Get your hands on some cool flora.

Certain plants might actually assist you in staying cooler. Warm air can be absorbed by weeping figs, snake plants, rubber plants, and Chinese evergreens. They can release oxygen and cool moisture as a consequence of transpiration, which helps to cool the space a little.

Not just a fan – an icy fan!

If you were fortunate enough to purchase a fan before the hot weather exhausted the store shelves, it will be useful in keeping you cool and warding off lethargy. However, putting a bowl of ice in front of your fan while it blows can make it much more efficient; as the ice melts, your room, and you, will likely feel less hot and slow.

Chill pill(ow)

If the hot weather is impacting your sleep and making you tired during the day, keep cool at night by freezing your linens or pillowcases shortly before going to bed. Zip them into a sealed plastic bag beforehand so they don’t. (This is a brief piece.)