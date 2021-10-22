When the student wakes up, he or she notices eyes looking around the room.

After waking up to find eyes staring around his ground-floor dorm, a Liverpool student was scared.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the 19-year-old electronic engineering student was startled awake by the rattling of his Smithdown room’s blinds.

Then he noticed a head sticking out through his open window. “I glanced up and saw two eyes and a phone torch scanning around my room,” he added. A man has died as a result of the Queensway tunnel collapse. In the early hours of Wednesday, October 13, the second-year University of Liverpool student stated it sounded like the individual fled after realizing he had stirred.

The adolescent, who lives on Smithdown Road near the Asda, told The Washington Newsday: “I felt a little worried. That’s the first time something like that has happened to me.

“I was a little disturbed by the idea that I was sleeping and someone was staring at me.

“That was the most important thing. Because I don’t believe they could have gotten through the window and taken stuff without my knowledge.” Since then, the student, as well as one of his upstairs housemates, has kept his window closed and his bedroom door shut at night.

To offer himself peace of mind, he installed a vibration-activated alarm with a warning sign on his window.

He had trouble sleeping for the first three days after the occurrence.

According to The Washington Newsday, the Surrey kid said: “I had to remind myself things like, “You’ve done everything you can,” and “You’ve done everything you can.” Someone who is that determined to get inside the house will succeed.

“That logic, I don’t know, works for me and helps me fall asleep.

“However, I had trouble falling asleep for at least three or four days after that.”

The student posted the strange story to the @uniofliverpoolmemepage on Instagram, where other students have previously shared accounts of break-ins.

He didn’t call the cops because he didn’t think the eyes and torch he saw would be enough for them to take action.