When the Heart Calls: 7 Similar Shows and Movies to Watch Now on Hallmark Movies

Do you have a strong desire to visit Hope Valley? It’s just been a month since the Season 8 finale of When Calls the Heart aired, and fans of the show are probably eager to find out what happens next for Elizabeth and Lucas, who finally confessed their emotions for one other in the season-ending episode.

Thankfully, When Calls the Heart has been renewed for a ninth season on Hallmark Channel. New episodes, on the other hand, will not be released until 2022. Hearties will have to make do with rewatching past episodes until then. They can also watch one of these series or movies on Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s streaming service.

‘When Hope Rings,’

Fans of the show ‘When Hope Calls’ are pleading with Hallmark to renew it for a second season.

When Hope Calls is not set in Hope Valley, although it is set in the same universe as When Calls the Heart. Grace (Jocelyn Hudon) and Lillian (Morgan Kohan) open an orphanage in Brookfield, another village on the Canadian frontier, in this streaming-only spinoff series. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), Lee (Kavan Smith), and Nathan (Pascale Hutton) all make appearances in the show’s 10-episode first season (Kevin McGarry).

‘Heartland’ is a term used to describe a region in the United

A pair of sisters and their family-run ranch in Alberta are the subject of this long-running Canadian drama (14 seasons and counting). Kevin McGarry of When Calls the Heart has a recurring role as ranch hand (and love interest) Mitch Cutty in later seasons, making this a must-see for any Hearties who were on Team Nathan.

‘A Winter Princess’ is a story about a princess who lives in the

Meanwhile, fans of Team Lucas will want to see A Winter Princess on Netflix. Natalie Hall plays Carly, a ski resort event coordinator who partners up with the owner’s brother Jesse (Chris McNally from When Calls the Heart) to assist arrange the annual Snow Ball. Carly is actually a princess in disguise, and the two fall in love. When some of her royal family arrive at the resort, things get messy. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.