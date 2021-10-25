When the gun went off, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene where he was pointing a revolver towards the camera: Director.

On the set of “Rust,” director Joel Souza has provided the most thorough description yet of how Alec Baldwin fatally shot the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. The affidavit used to secure a search warrant was provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, revealing additional details.

Souza told investigators that Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that involved aiming a pistol toward the camera lens when the gun went off and killed Hutchins, according to the affidavit issued on Oct. 22. The faux gun, he stated, did not carry live ammunition, according to the crew.

The director also informed investigators that guns used in filming were usually inspected by Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, and then double-checked by assistant director Dave Halls, who would then pass them over to the actors. After preparation for the scene, the crew was shuttled away to eat lunch, according to Souza. When they returned to the set, he wasn’t sure if the prop gun was inspected again.

Baldwin was reportedly rehearsing his performance in a wooden church seat before the shooting event, according to Souza. The scenario entailed the director “cross drawing” a handgun and pointing it towards the camera lens, according to the director. Souza claimed he was standing next to Hutchins, looking at the camera angle, when he noticed the cinematographer grab her abdomen and fall backward. He then realized that his shoulder was bleeding.

“Joel emphasized there should never be any live rounds anywhere, near or around the scene,” Detective Joel Cano noted in the affidavit. Souza informed the investigator about dealing with some set delays the day after the event because some members of the camera crew had just quit over late pay and unsafe working conditions. Despite this, Souza allegedly told investigators that everyone on set was “getting along” and that “no altercations” had occurred to his knowledge.

In the same affidavit, cinematographer Reid Russell, who was standing between Souza and Hutchins at the time of the deadly shooting, claimed he wasn’t sure if the pistol had been inspected before being given over to Baldwin. After returning to the set from lunch, he stepped outside and returned five minutes later to find Baldwin, Hutchins, and Souza already putting up the scene, he told police. When he returned, he stated Baldwin was already holding the gun.

Russell also revealed that Halls was the one who received