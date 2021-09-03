When the bridal automobile breaks down on the highway, the bride-to-be is left stranded.

Thanks to the police, a bride whose car broke down on the way to her wedding destination was able to walk down the aisle.

Lydia Evans-Hughes, 29, was riding shotgun in the classic automobile when it came to a standstill on the A55 near Chester last Friday (August 27).

The bride, who was dressed entirely in white, and her parents, Yvette and Alan, were left stranded on the side of the road, unsure if they would be able to attend the ceremony.

Lydia, who resides in Wrexham, North Wales, explained, “I was staying the night before at the reception venue.”

“However, when the automobile left there, it was good for the first five kilometers before giving up the ghost.

“I was afraid I’d have to scale the crash barrier and be stranded on the side of the road.”

When traffic cops and Inspector Matt Geddes offered their services, her blushes were spared owing to North Wales Police.

“They recognized it was a wedding car and offered us a lift,” Lydia explained. That was the first time I had shed a tear of relief all day.”

“He asked how big of an entrance we wanted to make, and my father responded a big one, so he put on the blues and twos,” she continued.

“I wasn’t late at all because of how quickly it all transpired and how quickly they arrived – you couldn’t have planned it any better.”

“I’m just ecstatic right now. Overall, it went off without a hitch.”

Lydia and her partner Tidur Evans-Hughes, 31, were married in St Mary’s Church in Eccleston, Cheshire, in front of family and friends.

The joyful couple’s wedding had already been postponed twice owing to the Covid epidemic, and they were hoping for a third time fortunate.

“We were supposed to get married in June last year, but that was postponed due to Covid, then in May this year, but that was also postponed,” Lydia explained.

“The fact that we were finally able to have our day and that everyone could attend is priceless. It was a nice conclusion.

“By far the most.”

