When Stephen Colbert walked in on Mindy Kaling without fully dressed, she felt like Meghan Markle.

Stephen Colbert and Mindy Kaling discussed the event in which he unexpectedly walked in on her not fully dressed when she was getting ready for his program.

On Wednesday, Kaling appeared on “The Late Sitcom” to discuss the second season of her Netflix show “Never Have I Ever.” Stephen Colbert apologized to Kaling during the interview for an unpleasant moment when he stepped into her dressing room while she was still changing. With her team’s protection, the latter joked about feeling like a princess.

Colbert was quoted by People as remarking regarding the unpleasant event, “No, it was entirely my fault.” “I should have knocked and waited,” says the narrator. Your team, on the other hand, was fantastic. As if I were an assassin, they flung themselves in front of you! I wouldn’t have been able to see anything even if I had wanted to.”

“Yes, they did! I had the feeling I was Meghan Markle! ‘You will not pass!’ they said. They acted as if you were trying to harm them. “Stephen Colbert is still Stephen Colbert,” Kaling joked.

To apologize to Kaling, the host brought up the unpleasant moment backstage. The 42-year-old comedienne simply laughed it off, even joking that she wished she had worn a more revealing bra.

Colbert added, “Now, I’d also like to apologize for earlier.”

Kaling stated that she had no idea the host would bring the issue up. So she went on to explain what had transpired.

She explained, “So, I was backstage getting changed, and I was just in a pair of jeans and my bra.”

Colbert noted that when he visits his visitors, he normally knocks and waits. However, he knocked and popped the door open at the time, revealing Kaling half-naked. However, the star of “The Mindy Project” simply laughed at the awkward situation.

“I don’t have any clothing on, and the entire time I was thinking to myself, ‘I wish I had worn a sexier bra.’ Because, you know, he works hard,” she remarked, drawing laughter from the audience. “I was dressed in gray— I had a 10-month-old! It looked like a gray bra, melancholy, you know?… Who is to blame, though? Is it the person who leaves the door unlocked? “Shouldn’t I have locked the door?”

“That is really thoughtful of you,” Colbert jokingly said Kaling. The host reportedly cautioned his visitors to “consider my feelings when I walk in on them nude.”