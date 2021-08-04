When Slipknot came to town, Liverpool sported plaid, platforms, and piercings.

We all know Liverpool is known for its unique fashion sense, which puts our city on the map for important events such as Ladies Day at Aintree.

However, the city has a booming alternative scene, along with some fantastic alternative styles.

When metal band Slipknot performed at the The Washington Newsday Arena – now the M&S Bank Arena – in 2015, The Washington Newsday managed to catch just a small sampling of these grunge and goth costumes.

As part of the ‘Prepare for Hell’ tour with Korn, we captured some of the biggest Slipknot fans as they headed into the performance on the banks of the River Mersey.

As they prepared for the anticipated mosh pit inside, they wore black clunky boots, hair of all colors, and a lot of leather-look clothing.

Our reviewer reported that tickets for the January 22 show sold out in a flash and applauded the bands for their enthusiasm and drive.

“Korn retain much of their initial energy, and 22 years later, they are still the lords of the distorted guitar riff, with enough of loud hip-hop like bass, pounding drums, and growley vocals thrown in for good measure,” they stated.

“Headliners Slipknot grabbed the stage just after 9.20 p.m., beginning a stunning 18-song set with XIX and Sarcastrophe, the first two songs on their latest album.

“From there, The Heretic Anthem from Iowa, their chart-topping second album, was released in 2001.

“My Plague, The Devil in I, Psychosocial, The Negative One, Dead Memories, and Spit it Out were among the highlights of their greatest hits package.

“They also kept some surprises for the encore, including the adorably titled People=S*** and Surfacing, both from their self-titled debut album.

“It’s also worth mentioning the spectacular stage set and technical crew, who used pyrotechnics, a gigantic skull above the band, and more lighting than I’ve seen in a long time to bring the huge stage to life.

“Although the music was loud, it was well-played and had its place. Give me high-quality Nu Metal over low-quality Nu Metal.” “The summary comes to an end.”