When Should You Watch ‘The Simpsons’ Horror Treehouse Episodes?

Fans of “The Simpsons” who want to experience some spooky thrills with the annual “treehouse of Horror” won’t have to wait until Halloween to do so, as marathons devoted to the events are planned to begin as early as two weeks before Oct. 31 on networks like Freeform.

Episodes of the special programming will be available on Freeform beginning Sunday, Oct. 3 as part of their “31 Nights of Halloween” programming schedule. In addition, when this year’s brand-new episode premieres on Fox, it will be available to view.

For air dates, times, and channels, see the entire schedule below (all times are Eastern):

3rd of October

FXX

Tuesday, October 5th

Freeform

Wednesday, October 6th

Freeform

Thursday, October 7th

Freeform

Sunday, October 10th

Fox

Tuesday, October 12th

Freeform

Wednesday, October 13th

Freeform

Thursday, October 14th

Freeform