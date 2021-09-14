When she observes kids tossing objects down the M53 bridge, she reacts.

As she drove across the Woodchurch flyover during rush hour, a woman reported she was irritated by children tossing stuff down to the motorway.

At 5.30 p.m. on Monday, September 13, Lynn Bollard was driving from her home in Prenton when she spotted a group of three teenage guys tossing unexplained things from the Woodchurch bridge near Birkenhead.

The 54-year-old said she was “irritated” and “extremely furious” for doing something she never would have done as a child.

After being teased by Home Bargains employees, a disabled woman is in tears.

“They were just giggling about it,” she told The Washington Newsday. It’s as if they didn’t have a mental process, as if they didn’t realize the ramifications of what they were doing.”

“They just don’t seem to think it’ll be a problem,” Lynn continued. It could have resulted in a backlog. “I’m not sure.”

People and vehicles traveling below can be seriously injured if items are dropped from bridges. When an object was dropped from the New Ferry bypass, an eight-month pregnant woman swerved her car on a busy route.

After admitting to tossing a vehicle battery off the bridge at New Ferry Bypass, causing the death of Moreton van driver Christopher McCaffrey in 2004, a 16-year-old boy was sentenced to four years in prison for manslaughter.

Lynn claimed she beeped her horn at the three lads as she passed, making them jump, before phoning the cops further down the road.

“We received a call at 5.35pm last night, Monday 13th September, stating that a gang of males were standing on the bridge on the Woodchurch Flyover throwing unknown things at drivers on the motorway,” a Merseyside Police representative told The Washington Newsday.

“A patrol passed by the scene a short time later, but no one was found.

“Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 5551 111 and mention log 748 from September 13th.”