When Mohamed Salah hit a spectacular goal, Liverpool fans noticed what Joel Matip did.

On Sunday, Liverpool welcomed Manchester City to Anfield, and while the highly anticipated match did not disappoint, Jurgen Klopp’s side would have been disappointed not to take all three points.

The Reds looked a different squad in the second half after a difficult opening 45 minutes, as they took the lead twice against Pep Guardiola’s men.

Liverpool’s opening goal came from Sadio Mane, who was quickly equalized by Phil Foden.

Mohamed Salah then put the hosts back in front with a solo goal that deserved to be the game-winner.

Before tricking Aymeric Laporte with his movement in the box and slotting it past Ederson, the Egyptian avoided Rodri and Bernardo Silva’s challenges.

City responded with a goal from Kevin De Bruyne to tie the game at 1-1 at the final whistle, but Liverpool fans took notice of what Joel Matip did during the celebrations following Salah’s strike.

Matip was a little distance behind his colleagues, his head in his hands, as the 29-year-old was surrounded by his teammates.

The Cameroon international looked as if he couldn’t believe what he’d just seen from Salah.

The event was filmed on social media by a supporter, and it was picked up by the infamous ‘No Context Joel Matip’ Twitter account, which has over 80,000 followers.

Salah’s goal against Manchester United was his tenth of the season in all competitions.

He’s scored in all but one of the nine games he’s played in this season, with Burnley being the only team he hasn’t scored against.