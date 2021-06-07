When Michael B. Jordan signed on for “Fruitvale Station,” he felt “insecure as an actor.”

In a relatively short period of time, Michael B. Jordan has become one of the most sought-after movie actors in the world. The Without Remorse actress rose to prominence in the entertainment industry after tiny appearances in TV dramas such as The Wire and Friday Night Lights, but made the leap to film in 2013 with the lead role in Fruitvale Station, a film about Oscar Grant’s assassination.

Fruitvale Station was essential in cementing Jordan’s reputation as a leading man, allowing him to move on to bigger-budget studio films like Black Panther and Creed. However, before that,