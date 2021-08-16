When Madonna was cast in ‘A League Of Their Own,’ Debra Winger left the show.

Debra Winger didn’t hold back when she revealed why she left the 1992 sports comedy-drama “A League of Their Own.”

Winger, 66, was slated to play Dottie Hinson in the baseball film and even spent three months training with the Chicago Cubs to prepare for the part. However, when Madonna was cast as Mae Mordabito by director Penny Marshall, the Oscar-nominated actress thought the director was making “an Elvis film.” Geena Davis eventually took over her role.

“The studio agreed with me since it was the one occasion my contract included a pay-or-play clause. In other words, I got paid even though I didn’t play, which is quite difficult to achieve in a court,” she told The Telegraph.

Winger, who met the real-life baseball players, was dissatisfied with the film because she felt it did not properly appreciate the athletes.

“As enjoyable as [the finished picture]was, you don’t leave thinking, ‘Wow, those women did that.’ “You’re like, ‘Is that true?’” she continued.

Except for Lori Petty, the film’s actresses, according to Winger, did not train long enough to appear genuine in their parts. Davis “did OK” as Dottie, she said, adding that she doesn’t “begrudge any of them.”

“I think [her]acting career has spoken for itself,” Winger remarked of Madonna.

Davis was nominated for a Golden Globe for the part, while Madonna was nominated for best original song.

Winger, who is best known for her appearances in “An Officer and a Gentleman” and “Terms of Endearment,” refuted in the same interview that she left Hollywood in 1995 due to misogyny.

“No.

“I stopped because I wasn’t challenged anymore,” she explained.

The “Urban Cowboy” star revealed that while being a wife and mother is nice in real life, playing the role on TV became “pretty boring.” She went on to say that she wants her characters to have a “warped perception of themselves at all times.”

Winger debuted on Broadway in David Mamet’s “The Anarchist” in 2012. Her willingness to take on the post was fueled in part by her involvement as a long-time environmental and human rights champion. She also mentioned that the way Mamet approached her for the project was another reason she said yes.

Winger stated, "He's arguably one of the world's top five living writers, and he called and asked me like a gentleman."