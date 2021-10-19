When Joss Whedon did this on the set of ‘Justice League,’ Gal Gadot was’shocked.’

Gal Gadot has spoken up about her tumultuous relationship with “Justice League” director Joss Whedon on the set of the DC picture.

In an exclusive interview with Elle magazine published this week, the 36-year-old actress revealed additional information about the incident. Gadot admitted that she was surprised when the 57-year-old director allegedly threatened to terminate her career after she had concerns about her character and speech.

“Oh, as soon as it happened, I was shaking trees….” And if he says it to me, it’s safe to assume he says it to a lot of other people as well. I simply did what I felt compelled to do. “And it was to let people know it wasn’t okay,” she explained.

“I think I would’ve done the same thing if I was a man,” the “Wonder Woman” actor continued. If I had been a man, would he have told me what he told me? I’m not sure. We’ll never know for sure. But I have a strong sense of fairness. I was taken aback by the manner he addressed me.” Gadot expressed her gratitude to Warner Bros. executives for siding with her after the event and taking care of it. However, no specifics about how the studio handled the situation were made public.

In April, The Hollywood Reporter published a piece on Gadot’s “Justice League” co-star Ray Fisher’s allegations against Whedon and the studio, which sparked the issue. Fisher, 34, accused the director of on-set behavior that was “gross, nasty, unprofessional, and absolutely inappropriate.”

Gadot confirmed Fisher’s claims a month after the incident went viral, telling Israeli news source N12 that Whedon allegedly threatened her career and even told her that he “would make my career miserable.”

Whedon and Warner Bros. were contacted by Entertainment Weekly after Gadot’s recent interview, but their representatives did not answer right away.

Meanwhile, Gadot revealed photographs from her photoshoot for Elle’s upcoming 2021 Women in Hollywood issue on Instagram. The actress expresses her gratitude for being included in the magazine’s “wonderful, inspiring group of ladies.”