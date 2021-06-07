When John Mulaney’s news broke, his wife shared a haunting self-portrait from the day he went to rehab.

Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney’s wife, released this emotional self-portrait on the day her husband was admitted to rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. But the vision also foreshadowed a spiritual day of awakening and transformation.

Tendler captioned a photo of herself lying alone on the ground in a dark, haunted-looking chamber, “The Great Conjunction (December 21, 2020).” Mulaney checked into a recovery clinic on December 21, 2020, according to Page Six. Fans just knew Mulaney was seeking treatment at the time. Mulaney’s representatives declined to speak further, but reports began to circulate that he was being investigated.