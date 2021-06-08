When it comes to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, how old are they?

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have overcome adversity. Not only has the Hollywood power couple been married for decades. They seemed to have grown in strength throughout the years. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship has piqued viewers’ interest due to their tenacity. What is the age gap between the two longstanding lovers, for example?

Will Smith has been married to Jada Pinkett Smith since 1997.

In 1997, Smith and Pinkett Smith married. In terms of their film careers, that coincides with the release of Men in Black and Scream 2, both of which include Pinkett Smith in the opening scene. They did, however, meet before Smith became a Hollywood star. Pinkett Smith auditioned for the role of Smith’s girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air but was not cast.

Smith and Pinkett Smith, on the other hand, are still together. Jaden and Willow Smith, their two children, were born in 1998 and 2000, respectively. The Smiths have remained strong despite their unconventional beliefs regarding family and marriage. Given the success of Red Table Talk, fans can’t get enough of them on-screen or off.

Will Smith Opened Up About How He Knew He’d Found ‘Unconditional Love’ with Jada Pinkett Smith.

What is the age gap between the Hollywood super-children? couple’s

While it’s not uncommon for couples, especially those in Hollywood, to have a substantial age gap, Smith and Pinkett Smith don’t have one. Although the two stars have the same birthday, Smith was born three years earlier. Smith, who was born on September 25, 1969, is 52 years old as of this writing. Pinkett Smith was born on September 18, 1971, and is 49 years old.

Over the years, both performers have spoken up about how their union has affected them. Pinkett Smith, too… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.