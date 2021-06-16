When it comes to the GOAT, Jordan Wiseley makes an unexpected omission.

After competing in season 35 of MTV’s The Challenge, Jordan Wiseley decided to take a sabbatical from the reality show. He does, however, continue to interact with his supporters on social media.

Jordan discussed who he thinks the best competitors have been over the years at a recent Q&A. However, he made an unexpected omission when it came to The Challenge GOAT.

CT Tamburello, according to the star of ‘The Challenge,’ is terrifying.

Jordan has three Challenge victories to his credit, but he has also suffered some heartbreaking defeats. Jordan claims that the daily challenges, eliminations, and finals are not the same when it comes to the show’s “largest competitors” and “toughest opponents.” “It takes a different individual to win each,” he reminded his admirers.

Jordan stated of the finest in daily challenges, “I believe Johnny Bananas is incredibly cunning, and he’s been doing it for like longer than I’ve been alive.” “CT [Tamburello] is definitely the most terrifying opponent to face in elimination because he’s massive, so moving him would be impossible, plus he’s incredibly smart, so he can solve riddles as well.”

Jordan shares who of his co-stars he converses with the most.

Jordan has definitely butted heads with a few of his castmates over the years. But, he’s also made some friends, dated a few co-stars, and even got engaged to one (it didn’t last). During his Q&A, he revealed that his best friend from The Challenge is Chris “Swaggy C” Williams.

“Surprisingly, I talk to Swaggy the most,” Jordan said. “I stayed really, really in touch with Zach [Nichols] and he keeps everything up to date with he and Jenna, you know they got a baby on the way, so congrats to them.”

Jordan Wisely names his ‘Mount Rushmore of The Challenge’

When it comes to the best of the best… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.