When it comes to Lyme Disease, Kelly Flanagan says, “You Have Some Good Days, Some Bad Days.”

After being diagnosed with Lyme illness, Kelly Flanagan was open about her hardships.

On Thursday, the former “Bachelor Nation” contestant attended the Revolve Gallery New York Fashion Week presentation. She chatted with E! News at the event and updated them on her Lyme disease diagnosis and how it has changed her life.

“I’ve been drained. Flanagan told the outlet, “This is the first genuine day that we’ve been moving and grooving.” “I’m just trying to take things easy and do the best I can.”

“You have some good days and some horrible days,” she added. I wasn’t feeling well this morning. I’ve regained some vitality right now.”

She also mentioned that she observed a change in her health while filming “The Bachelor” in 2020. She was “a lot more moodier in some settings,” she said. She was well aware that it “wasn’t entirely mine.” Her costars and the crew were aware of her health concerns at the time, she admitted.

“When I was on the show, everyone knew I was having health problems. Every single girl in the house was aware that I was struggling. They just assumed [I] had a common cold or something, but now it makes a little more sense,” she explained.

Flanagan claimed that the Lyme disease symptoms she was experiencing didn’t bother her because she assumed they were related to her time on the dating show.

“The uneasiness, which I also believed was caused by the show… ‘Perhaps it was the Lyme.’ ‘Perhaps it was the show?’ “I could make a list of things that have had an impact on me,” she remarked.

Flanagan is currently single and has no intention of finding love. She’s focused on her health, but she’s not ruling out the possibility of finding love if the right person comes along.

“Right now, I’m quite single, which I’m fine with,” she explained. “I mean, it would be wonderful if someone entered my life, but for now I just need to work out my health.”

Several celebrities have spoken out about their Lyme disease battles. Amy Schumer, who has had the sickness for years, approached the internet for assistance on the issue in September 2020.

"Can you have a glass or two of wine with it?" I'm well aware of the importance of avoiding the sun. I'm also taking these herbs from cape cod called lyme-2. Please comment or text me on my number.