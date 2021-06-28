When it comes to cleaning up a crowded garage, where do you begin?

If you have one, the garage is arguably the simplest section of your house to overlook. According to a new RAC survey, less than half of us really use our garages to park a car; instead, we progressively fill them with all kinds of household clutter, ranging from broken bicycles to boxes of children’s toys, all of which collect dust.

But wouldn’t it be fantastic if you could reclaim it? Make it into a home office, a gym, a movie theater, or just enough space to park your car? Here’s how to start cleaning out your garage…

Get rid of the stuff that’s incredibly easy to get rid of.

Every decluttering exercise involves some difficult decisions, but there are also others that are rather simple. Start by tossing out the VHS player you haven’t used since the late 1990s, the seed packets for a plant you once grew and loathed, and the strange baskets of odds and ends you won’t miss because you didn’t realize they were there.

Start in the shallow end and work your way up to the deep end once you’ve warmed up.

Harden your stance.

The “if in doubt, toss it out” crowd can keep reading, but for others of us, getting rid of long-held items, no matter how useless they may be, is an emotional ordeal. You don’t have to go full Marie Kondo and only keep gardening tools that bring you joy, but if it doesn’t, it’s probably time to let it go.

Take into account storage options.

To relieve domestic turmoil, you don’t have to throw anything away, and an unorganized garage may be made much more streamlined without putting anything in the trash. Cardboard boxes, a bit of flat pack shelving, just putting things in a neat pile – a smattering of items can create a massive mess if strewn all over the floor, and you might find your garage isn’t as over-subscribed as you thought.

Either fix it or throw it away.

Items that are broken but not beyond repair frequently end up in the garage, where they can be left unattended. (This is a brief piece.)