When is the First Eviction of 2021 on ‘Big Brother’ Season 23?

Season 23 of Huge Brother began in July, with the 16 houseguests arriving at the BB Beach Club for a season that promises “big risks and big rewards,” according to CBS. In the live premiere, Frenchie was named Head of Household, and on the first Sunday program, he nominated Alyssa and Kyland for the show’s first eviction—though this was before the first power of veto ceremony.

When will the first eviction of Big Brother 2021 take place?

From now on, Big Brother season 23 will air three episodes each week on CBS, on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The episodes will air in the order listed below. On Sundays, the houseguests will compete to become the next Head of Household. This year’s season will be a little different in that the participants will compete in teams, with the winner of HOH also receiving safety for their entire team.

Meanwhile, CBS fans will get to witness the two candidates nominated by the HOH on Wednesdays, as well as see whether any vetoes are issued. Wednesday will also feature the wild card challenge, which will see at least one houseguest earn safety—and maybe a number of other contestants—in a major twist for this year.

That implies live evictions will take place on Thursday. During the first eviction on Thursday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET / CT, Julie Chen Moonves will welcome the first houseguest out of the BB Beach Club.

