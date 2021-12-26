When is the best time to take down your Christmas decorations and tree?

Many individuals put up their Christmas decorations earlier than usual this year, but when should they be taken down?

The holiday season is almost over, so it won’t be long before the city’s twinkling lights are turned off for another year.

If you have a real tree, it’s time to start thinking about how you’ll recycle it and get your boxes ready to take away all of the decorations, fairy lights, and tinsel.

When is the best time to cut down your tree, though? Some individuals do it as soon as the day is done, while others prefer to savor all of the Christmas cheer for as long as possible.

It has been customary to take down your Christmas tree on Twelfth Night since Victorian times.

The first of the Twelve Days of Christmas is December 25.