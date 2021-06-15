When he found out his girlfriend was pregnant, Daniel Day-Lewis broke up with her by fax.

Daniel Day-Lewis is noted for his eccentric approach to character development in his films. The three-time Academy Award winner is so focused on his work that he frequently overlooks his co-stars. His out-of-the-box thinking may extend off-set as well. Day-Lewis has been associated to a number of high-profile leading ladies over his career, and rumors about his breakups don’t always paint him in the best light.

Daniel Day-Lewis is a hard worker.

It’s no secret that he has a strong desire to embody the characters he plays. Day-Lewis is adamant about experiencing everything his character would, from living in the wild before filming The Last of the Mohicans to spending time in a prison cell before filming In the Name of the Father. While this is a commendable quality that leads to excellent performances, it does not necessarily translate well in everyday life.

His co-stars aren’t always impressed with his ability to stay in character even when the camera isn’t rolling. Liam Neeson was enraged that Day-Lewis continued to refer to him by his character’s name even while they were not on work. His antics aren’t always well received by the crews. Day-Lewis refused to leave his wheelchair during the filming of My Left Foot, forcing production personnel to carry him about.

His tremendous dedication to his work may appear charming at first glance, which is why he was adored by so many Hollywood ladies. However, that same intensity could be the reason they left him in the long run.

He’s dated a lot of famous women.

Inge Morath documented the 1995 film adaptation of her husband Arthur Miller’s famous masterpiece The Crucible, which starred Winona Ryder and Daniel Day Lewis.

While he has obviously caused a stir with…