When driving behind a funeral procession, there are some guidelines to follow.

When encountering slow-moving traffic, it can be difficult to know what to do.

Should you try to overtake or wait for them to take the next exit?

When you’re behind a hearse, however, the decision might be considerably more tough.

If you’ve ever found yourself in this circumstance, you’ve probably wondered yourself, “Can I pass this group or is it disrespectful?”

According to the Mirror, a 2016 study indicated that 91 percent of Britons had no idea what to do if they came upon a funeral procession.

Hearses often travel at a speed of roughly 20 mph, which can result in long lines.

While drivers are often hesitant to overtake a procession for fear of appearing rude, they also don’t want to feel like they’re encroaching on the group by driving immediately behind it.

The funeral procession is normally led by a hearse, which is followed by a chauffeur-driven limousine carrying immediate family and close friends. Other guests may join you on your journey.

To begin with, why do funeral corteges travel so slowly?

The modest speed is in place for two reasons, according to Matthew Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.

For starters, it imitates typical funeral processions’ slow, solemn march.

Second, it keeps other motorists from separating the group on the road. To prevent other vehicles from disrupting the parade, the procession drives closely together.

So, what should you do if you come across a hearse on the road?

Whatever decision you make, it’s critical that you show respect for the procession while adhering to the Highway Code.

Unfortunately, there are no explicit restrictions surrounding funeral processions in the United Kingdom, but there are things you can do.

The simplest method to respectfully allow the group pass is to move to a different lane. It is a huge sign of respect to pull over and wait for the procession to pass by, but only if it is safe to do so.

When it comes to roundabouts and traffic lights, processions have no legal right of way, with the exception of minor exceptions if they are under police control.

