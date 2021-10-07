When Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison return to Everton, they will receive a significant boost.

The attacking ability of Everton’s left-backs is truly special.

Not only have they excelled at set-pieces throughout the Premier League era, but they have also served as Everton’s creative hub throughout the last 15 years.

Andy Hinchcliffe, for example, whipped in corners for Big Duncan Ferguson’s head against Liverpool and Manchester United.

After that, there was David Unsworth. The muscular defender, who could also play center-back, smashed penalty kicks into the net with aplomb, scoring 23 times from the spot.

Everton sent a ‘big six’ message to Farhad Moshiri, who now has a new £202 million purpose.

Michael Ball, now a journalist for The Washington Newsday, was equally brilliant as a youngster, converting six penalties for the adidas Predators in the late 1990s.

Everton’s penalty king made his debut in the 2000s. Leighton Baines has the ability to do it all.

With 25 goals from the penalty spot for the Toffees, his left foot was a wand, and not only was he capable of unleashing free-kick rockets, curving two more against West Ham in the same game, but he was also routinely featured in the list of Europe’s top assisters.

The list of players who generated the most goals on the continent included some of the best playmakers on the continent, and the Blues defender from Kirkby was among them every year.

Lucas Digne has proven himself worthy of the title more than a year after Baines decided to hang up his boots and take on a coaching position at Finch Farm.

While he doesn’t smash the ball from 12 yards out, the Frenchman is Everton’s free-kick specialist, looping in from all angles and distances – who can forget Lincoln away?

Digne, like Baines before him, is the main creator. The 28-year-old is relentless in his goal of getting up the pitch, whipping in crosses to the frontmen and aiding attacks with ease.

While some have speculated that he has not lived up to his typically lofty standards thus far this season, his statistics show otherwise. As usual, they’re right up there.

Digne has already generated 14 opportunities in the Premier League, according to the CLUB game app. That’s a total of two opportunities every game. Backwards from the left.

In the first seven divisions. “The summary has come to an end.”