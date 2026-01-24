When Does “People We Meet on Vacation” Release in the UK?

The highly anticipated release of “People We Meet on Vacation,” a romantic comedy based on the popular novel by Emily Henry, is set to captivate audiences in the UK. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the film’s availability, and the question on many minds is when exactly the movie will be accessible in the country.

UK Release Time Details

The film will be released globally on February 14, 2026, but UK viewers will be able to access it beginning at 12:00 AM GMT on the same day. This timing will allow audiences in the UK to be among the first to enjoy the movie, just in time for a Valentine’s Day viewing.

Based on the best-selling novel, the film follows the evolving relationship between two friends who vacation together each year. Their deep connection is tested, and the movie delves into themes of love, friendship, and personal growth. The film has garnered attention due to its charming premise, popular source material, and the star-studded cast that includes actors known for their dynamic performances in the rom-com genre.

The release on February 14 coincides with the global push for the movie’s Valentine’s Day launch, which is expected to draw large crowds to streaming platforms and cinemas alike. This timing gives the romantic drama a competitive edge in the highly sought-after February release window, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

Whether you’re a fan of Emily Henry’s books or simply looking for a heartwarming story to enjoy with a loved one, “People We Meet on Vacation” promises to be a major cultural event for audiences in the UK and beyond.