When Does Hanukkah Start In 2021, And How Do You Celebrate It?

The Jewish Festival of Lights, Hanukkah, will begin at sundown on Sunday, Nov. 28 and end at nightfall on Monday, Dec. 6.

The eight-day celebration commemorates the rededication of Jerusalem’s second temple after a massacre instigated by Greek-Syrian King Antiochus IV drove Jews out of the city.

Hanukkah, which means “dedication” or “inauguration” in Hebrew, starts on the 25th of Kislev, which is normally in November or December.

The first candle in the eight-branched candelabra or menorah is lit on the first day of Hanukkah.

On the menorah, Jews light an even line of straight candles to commemorate Hanukkah.

Every night, a candle is added as part of “lo moridim ba-kodesh,” which means “do not diminish in holiness.”

The length of the ninth candle, known as Shamash, which is positioned in the middle, is kept either higher or lower than the others. Hanukkah candles or oil-fueled lights can be used. Children are routinely given Hanukkah gelt or money during the holidays.

Celebrate Hanukkah with songs like “Ma’Oz Tzur,” which were written hundreds of years ago. “I Have a Little Dreidel,” “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah,” and “Sivivon, sov, sov, sov” (a sivivon is a dreidel or top) are modern English and Hebrew classics. During Hanukkah, synagogues read passages from the Torah’s Book of Numbers.

Latkes, or potato pancakes, and sufganiyot, or doughnuts, are two of the most famous Hanukkah delicacies.

During Hanukkah, a four-sided spinning top called a dreidel is used to play a gambling game. The Hebrew characters nun, gimel, hey, and shin cover the dreidel’s sides, spelling out “nes gadol hayah sham,” which means “a wonderful miracle happened there.”