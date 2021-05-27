When did J.Lo and Diddy start dating, and why did their relationship end?

What could be better than a celebrity romance that works out? One that leads to friendship and provides lots of material for good-natured previous jokes. Although Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs are no longer together, there is still a lot of goodwill between them more than two decades later.

Diddy and J.Lo met at work.

In 1999, the musicians met for the first time. He collaborated with her on the music video for “If You Had My Love,” the first single off her debut album, On the Six. J.Lo and Diddy had become an item by the time the album’s fourth song, “Feelin’ So Good,” hit the airways, generating a lot of media attention.

“Puffy and I both grew up in the Bronx,” J.Lo said of their original connection to Tony Dokoupil for CBS Sunday Morning in 2019. “He’d been in the music business for a long time and had a lot of success; when I met him, I was just getting started and working on my debut record. In that moment, he became a mentor to me.”

In 1999, they were arrested as a couple.

J.Lo and Diddy made news for a less-than-pleasant reason before their red carpet arrival. Following an incident at a New York City nightclub in December 1999, as her pop star reputation grew and he continued to climb in notoriety, the couple was arrested on a weapons charge.

Despite the fact that J.Lo was promptly released, Diddy was arrested and later acquitted. In the CBS interview, she added, “The Puffy era was just kind of a weird, heightened time in my life.” “We had this crazy, volatile relationship that ended in a bang,” the singer added on the relationship’s demise.

In 2001, J.Lo and Diddy called it quits.

In the spring of 2001, J.Lo and