When Dad arrives home from his first chemotherapy session, he is devastated.

When a father got home from his first chemotherapy session to find his bike had been stolen, he was upset.

Kenny Bragg, of Claughton, Wirral, was diagnosed with stage four bowel and liver cancer just two months ago and told he needed to begin treatment immediately or he would die within a year.

The 55-year-old told The Washington Newsday that his bike, a silver Boardman Comp with red markings, had been his lifeline during lockdown, and that he hoped to use it during his chemotherapy treatment to stay healthy enough to handle it.

Kenny, a father of two daughters, Rachel, 31, and Charlotte, 25, said: “The apartments I live in have a shared bike storage area, but I had been keeping my bike in my apartment.

“I wanted the apartment to appear great when I was diagnosed, so I started returning things to the store.

“I went to my first chemo session, which I was quite nervous about, but I felt great when I got home.

“Then I noticed my bike was missing.”

Paul, Kenny’s 51-year-old brother, claimed he was “sickened” to learn that his brother’s bike had been taken, saying: “Kenny has been incredibly brave in beginning his treatment, but when I called him this morning, he sounded depressed about his bike.

“In lockdown, his bike became crucial to his mental health.”

Kenny, who is a grandfather to five-year-old Hazel and six-year-old Oliver, added: “I’ve enjoyed riding my grandson’s bike around the park.

“And I’d wanted to do more of it because, even with my treatment, my survival rate is barely 40%.”

Rachel, Kenny’s daughter, said: “I feel terrible for him; over the summer, Oliver learned to ride a bike, and it was something we wanted to do more of.

“And that would have been really beneficial to his mental health.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the social media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ citing the reference number 21000731657.