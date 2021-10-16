When Billie Eilish met the Royal Family at the James Bond premiere, she broke protocol.

Billie Eilish talks about meeting the British royal family for the first time at the premiere of “No Time to Die.”

In September, the 19-year-old actress attended the London premiere of “No Time To Die” with her brother and writing partner Finneas O’Connell, who composed and sung the film’s theme song. The siblings met Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the ceremony.

Eilish acknowledged to breaking certain royal traditions during a recent appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

When host Jimmy Kimmel inquired if she’d been told about the protocol for meeting royals before the premiere, the singer said, “Oh absolutely.” There was a to-do list that I had to stick to.” When questioned if she’d followed the regulations, Eilish responded with a flat “no,” before elaborating, “I tried to [follow royal procedure].” I was planned on it, and they were just so normal, as if they didn’t make me feel like, “Oh, I’m afraid, I can’t talk to them.” “They were very complimentary, and they had a lot of questions for me, and they were just really nice and humorous and wonderful.” “I don’t know, I can’t complain since it was incredible,” the singer continued.

There are “no mandatory norms of behavior when greeting the Queen or a member of the royal family,” according to the royal family’s website, but individuals can respect traditional forms of introduction such as a neck bow or curtsy.

Rami Malek, actor of “No Time to Die,” recently described his encounter with the royal family at the premiere. “I treated Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Charles, and Duchess Camilla like I would anybody else,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight. He continued, “I’m sure a dose of normalcy is certainly something that is extremely refreshing to them.”

During the film’s screening, Malek revealed that Prince William and his wife “seemed very taken aback” by the latest James Bond film, as he sat directly behind the four royals.

Meanwhile, Eilish’s track “No Time to Die,” which was released in February 2020, recently achieved platinum in the United Kingdom. In other countries, such as Canada and Australia, the song has been declared platinum.

The official James Bond Twitter account congratulated her on her accomplishment, uploading a photo of Eilish and her brother posing with Daniel Craig and Malek.

“Congratulations to @BillieEilish on the release of her new track #NoTimeToDie. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.