When asked about the most important lesson he has learned, BTS’ Jungkook had a sweet response.

BTS is currently at the top of their game. Since their debut in 2013, the group has taken the world by storm. They’ve topped charts, set records, and won prizes that were once thought to be out of reach for K-pop musicians.

BTS members have gained a great deal of life experience as a result of it all. Jungkook gave a beautiful response when questioned about the most essential lesson he has learned.

Jungkook made his debut with BTS as a teenager.

BTS’ Jungkook is the group’s newest member. He was 15 years old when the group debuted. At the time, he was still in high school.

Despite having a life that most kids could only dream about, Jungkook has stated that he missed out on a lot of “regular” things.

“I couldn’t spend as many days at school as I would have liked, but I believe I gained more than I lost,” Jungkook told Rolling Stone. “I used to be envious of all my friends who were hanging out or going on vacations. Maybe they are the details I overlooked. But, once again, I believe I have gained more than I have lost.”

Jungkook has acquired a lot of valuable lessons as a result of his unique early adult existence.

He was asked to share something beneficial he learned while BTS was still attempting to make it in the K-pop market in a new interview with India’s E Now. Jungkook responded with a nice response.

"I've learnt so much from our members since our debut that it's difficult to pick just one," he remarked.