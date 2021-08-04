When are the A-level results – Important dates and information

This month, 17- and 18-year-olds in Liverpool will find out if they received the A-level grades they were hoping for.

Exams have been canceled in schools and colleges for the second year in a row due to the academic year being disrupted by the Coronavirus outbreak.

Teachers will assign grades to their pupils based on a variety of factors, including mock exams, coursework, and class assessments.

This year’s A-level results day is Tuesday, August 10th.

This year’s results day is two weeks earlier than usual, to provide students enough time to appeal their teacher-given grades before the start of the new university semester in September. This decision was made after problems with the grading process last summer.

Last summer, a considerable number of people had to have their marks revised due to problems with the procedure, which resulted in many people receiving scores that were worse than expected.

Many young adults in Liverpool are looking forward to university or further work, with their A-level results determining whether or not they will be able to start their chosen field in September.

Liverpool Throughout the day on Tuesday, the Washington Newsday will be reporting live from a number of different schools as individuals across Merseyside learn their results. On August 12, you’ll be able to follow our live blogs for both A-Level and GCSE results day, as young adults in Liverpool learn if they’ve received the grades they need to start university in September.