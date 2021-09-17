When and how to watch the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards in 2021.

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are due to air on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. EDT, after a long wait.

The largest night in television will be shown live on local CBS stations, which can be accessed via cable or satellite, and will include many of the shows that viewers became familiar with during the pandemic.

Without a television, how can you watch the greatest of television? The ceremony will be broadcast on several on-demand video streaming sites.

The Emmys will be streamed on platforms like Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Roku, which may all be found on a smart TV or streaming device. AT&T TV, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV are some of the other streaming services available. The awards presentation will also be broadcast on CBS’ streaming service, Paramount+.

If you don’t have access to any of these platforms, Hulu and YouTube both offer a 30-day free trial and are excellent alternatives for people who don’t want to commit to a full-priced membership.

Viewers can anticipate to see numerous nominated shows, such as “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” and “The Boys,” which were popular during the outbreak, in addition to streaming online.

HBO and HBO Max garnered 130 nominations combined, according to the Hollywood Reporter, followed by Netflix with 129, Disney+ with 71, Apple TV+ with 35, Hulu with 25 and Amazon Prime Video with 20.

The awards will be hosted outside in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this year. The Emmys, which will be hosted by comedian and actor Cedric the Entertainer, will be more exclusive than normal, with only approximately 500 guests expected instead of the usual thousands, according to CNBC. These adjustments ensure that COVID-19 safety measures are followed, which include testing all participants, requiring immunizations, and requiring everyone to wear a mask when not on camera.