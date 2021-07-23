When an American moves to Birkenhead, he is mocked for making a’mistake.’

An American who gave up everything to come to Birkenhead realized she had made a tremendous mistake.

Rebecca Frailey, from Utah, has only been in Wirral for four weeks but is enjoying the heat, despite the fact that it is somewhat milder than the 40°C summers in her desert country.

In the sunshine, the 19-year-old has poured herself some pleasant beverages, including squash – but perhaps not in the manner that an English person would serve it.

“So I simply thought we had this pretty bizarre drink,” Rebecca told The Washington Newsday. I ordered the orange and pineapple squash and drank it straight from the bottle.

“I had to spit it out twice because it happened to me. My housemate was making fun of me because I had no idea you had to put water in it – that’s just not done in America.”

Rebecca is a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, popularly known as Mormons, and has given up two years of her life to aid the church wherever they are needed.

“I left everything at home, including my family, school, and even my laptop and phone,” she explained.

“I go where the church thinks I’m needed, and we work in the community to help people become closer to God.

“Even if they don’t, we strive to help them in any way we can,” she says.

“I just got here from Wigan, which is extremely lively, but in Birkenhead, the people are so proud of their home; people are so willing to show you the history of Birkenhead – they truly take pride in it, and there is such a strong sense of community here, which I love.”

Apart from the diluted juices, Rebecca said there have only been a few culture shocks while she has been here assisting the church.

“Getting acclimated to Celsius instead of Fahrenheit was difficult, and the covid limitations are far stricter than where I am from,” she said.

“I was also shocked by the amount of Indian food available here,” says the author.

