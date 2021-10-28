When Amanda Seyfried received her Oscar nomination, she said she was dealing with COVID-19 [Watch].

When Amanda Seyfried learned she had been nominated for an Academy Award for her supporting performance in the film “Mank,” she stated she was suffering from “a bad case of COVID-19.”

Seyfried appeared as a guest on Tuesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” telling the host that despite the fact that having COVID-19 was a “stressful” moment for her, she did not let the virus dampen her spirits, especially after hearing the “career-changing” news.

Seyfried, 35, recounted how she reacted to the news when presenter Meyers congratulated her on her Oscar nomination, stating, “I got a call from my publicist… ‘If anyone is going to inform me whether I got an Academy Award nomination or not, I want it to be my mother,’ I told myself the night before. She is a member of our household.” “But I was also sleeping in because I had a bad case of Covid,” Seyfried continued. The “Mamma Mia” star also spoke about having to conduct interviews about the award while being “so unwell” and “living with one of the worst moments of my life.” “I didn’t want that to take over because clickbait and stuff like that,” she explained, explaining why she chose not to announce her sickness and found the strength to do the interviews. She was also concerned that her mother would contract the virus, despite the fact that they had both been vaccinated. According to Seyfried, she caught the virus two weeks after getting vaccinated.

“It appears to be fantastic to have both. “Hybrid immunity,” laughed the mother of two.

The encounter was “very stressful” for Seyfried, who called the Oscar nomination as “an wonderful career-changing moment.”

“And boy, is life strange. “It forces you to embrace the positive,” she continued.

During her interview on the show, Seyfried also discussed her upcoming film, “A Mouthful Of Air,” in which she portrays a postpartum depressed mother.

“It’s just so stressful to deliver a baby,” she told the audience, “even if you’re not suffering from anxiety, sadness, or any type of mental illness to begin with.”

“We don’t talk about it a lot,” she added at the end of the interview. “I hope this movie sparks that dialogue.”

“A Mouthful Of Air” is based on Amy Koppelman’s 2003 novel of the same name, which she also directed. The film, which is distributed by Sony Pictures, will be released in theaters on Friday.

Here’s the link to the complete interview: