When Adele was asked to choose between Prince William and Prince Harry, she chose Prince William.

The “Hello” singer took part in Vogue’s 73 Questions, in which celebrities show off their homes while answering intriguing questions. Adele, 33, was asked to choose between Prince William and Prince Harry during the game.

The “Someone Like You” singer chose the Duke of Sussex and gave the camera a sneaky look. Adele’s choice of Prince Harry was not unexpected. Previously, the Grammy winner acknowledged to having a crush on Prince Harry. She was on the cover of Glamour in July 2011, admitting that she would like to marry Prince William’s younger brother.

“I’m on the hunt for Prince Harry. I know I swore I’d never date a ginger, but this is Prince Harry! Then I’d be a proper duchess. I’d love to spend a night with him; he seems like a good time “She told the publication.

During the interview, the “Rolling In The Deep” singer also said that she went out with a few celebs and didn’t enjoy it. She didn’t mention names and said they went to well-known locations where they could maintain their anonymity, but she still didn’t trust those locations since “everyone wants to f—k a star.” Adele has stated that she does not have a preferred type, but she does prefer someone that is older than her. She went on to say that everyone is welcome. “Any color will do. Any shape is acceptable. They must, however, be amusing.” Rich Paul is Adele’s current boyfriend. In interviews with the American and British editions of Vogue, she discussed their relationship. “We’re extremely pleased,” she said, confirming that they are together. Adele and Paul, the Klutch Sports Group’s founder, met at a party a few years ago. She was successful “”Do you want to sign me?” he asked Paul, who was “a little drunk” at the moment. Now I’m a professional athlete.” The two have just been dating since the beginning of the year. When they watched Game 5 of the NBA Finals together, they fueled dating rumors. Adele claimed that she didn’t want to make their connection public at the moment and was only interested in watching the game.

The singer claims that she enjoys being in the company of her partner. Before her estranged father, Mark Evans, died in May, Paul entered her life. When she’s with Paul, the pop star says she’s never “anxious, nervous, or frazzled.” She, on the other hand, feels “exactly the opposite.” Simon Konecki was Adele’s first husband. In the year, their divorce was formalized. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.