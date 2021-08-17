When Addison Rae was offered the role of “He’s All That,” she cried “hysterically” in the car.

Addison Rae opened up about how she felt when she was offered a role in Netflix’s “He’s All That.”

In a recent interview with Variety, the TikToker acknowledged that she had no goal of becoming a celebrity at first. Things changed rapidly, however, when the 20-year-old became an internet sensation with 80 million TikTok followers and 40 million Instagram followers.

Rae then revealed her reaction to being offered the main role in “He’s All That” as she transitioned from an internet sensation to an actress.

“I was weeping in the vehicle hysterically when I got the job, and I was really really eager to show the world more of what I love to do and continue chasing the dreams that I’ve had since I was a small girl,” Rae told Variety.

“It will be difficult to demonstrate to others how passionate and enthusiastic I am about acting. There’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it, but it’s something I’m prepared to take on in order to demonstrate to others that this is actually who I am and what I enjoy doing.”

Rae stated that she has already grown more at ease being herself on the internet. She had already overcome her fears and embarrassment over her imperfections.

“I’ve been saying, ‘This is me, and you either love it or loathe it,’” she continued. “At the end of the day, as long as I’m very pleased and happy about what I’m doing, that’s pretty much all that matters.”

Rae is not without her detractors. She admitted that the internet has become a “very poisonous place” because many people are bored due to the pandemic and pick on each other. “Negativity will always hurt and harm you,” she warned, and it won’t get any easier. She did, however, advise everyone to “learn to love yourself a little bit harder for the folks that prefer to knock you down.”

Rae got backlash last month after uploading photographs of herself clutching a UFC microphone at a UFC 264 preliminary event. She proudly stated that she spent three months in college studying broadcast journalism in order to prepare for it. Many people responded to her article, claiming that someone else was better qualified and should have gotten the position.

Rae responded to her detractors with a joke, tweeting, “Nvm y’all.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.