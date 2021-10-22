When a woman with chest problems went to A&E, she was told to stand outdoors in the rain.

When a woman was admitted to the hospital with chest symptoms, she was taken aback when she was asked to step outdoors in the rain.

Following a consultation with NHS 111, Anne Walsh, from West Derby, was brought to Fazakerley A&E on October 18.

She waited three hours for an ambulance after calling the advice line at 6.30 a.m. and was informed she would need to be checked out at the hospital.

Mum and son have been evicted from the flat she actually owns.

Anne complained about chest symptoms and a “terrible cough” to The Washington Newsday, but previous testing for Covid-19 came back negative.

Anne was urged to take a seat and wait for an appointment when she arrived at A&E just before 11 a.m., but she quickly began ‘coughing badly.’

She was then told she had to ‘wait outside’ since she was showing signs of Covid-19.

Anne’s experience ‘did not satisfy their expectations,’ according to hospital officials.

She stated, ” “I was left standing in the downpour with no place to sit. When I questioned the security guard whether this was standard procedure, he replied that it was, and that it was in case you had Covid.

“That is something I understand, and I agree that you may need to sit separate from other people. However, I do not believe it is acceptable to ask someone who is ill, especially someone who is brought in by ambulance with chest difficulties, to stand outside in any weather, let alone in the rain and cold.” “I’m 63 years old,” the 63-year-old added “I’m really taken aback. I was already in A&E when they instructed me to go outside, and it wasn’t extremely crowded, but then I began coughing violently. It’s time to take action.

“I felt completely humiliated. It’s simply inexcusable. Surely, nearly two years later, they must have some type of system in place to separate patients who suspect they have Covid.

“I knew I didn’t have it, but I understood the necessity to keep my distance if they felt I did. There was no warmth in there; it was like being on a conveyor line. I pity the elderly who must travel there alone.” Anne stated that she had been sitting outdoors in the rain for half an hour when she came across two paramedics who were also waiting outside and requested for assistance.

“I was only taken inside because the,” she explained.”