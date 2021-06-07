When a guest star on the ‘Andy Griffith Show’ ‘Collapsed,’ Ron Howard’s father Rance was rushed to fill in.

The father of Opie Taylor actor Ron Howard was one of The Andy Griffith Show’s lesser-known cast performers from time to time.

Rance Howard, who died in 2017 at the age of 89, starred in a few episodes of the classic comedy, playing a variety of characters. He claimed in an interview that he was unexpectedly approached to step in for a guest star one day. The actor in question had been overpowered by “semi-hysteria” and had “collapsed” as a result.

Rance Howard worked primarily as a dialogue coach for his son Ron on the “Griffith Show.”

In 1960, a young Ron Howard, 6 years old at the time, starred in the rustic comedy.