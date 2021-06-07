What’s the deal with the nude female body trend in home decor?

The fad for nude, headless women’s bodies in homewares is undoubtedly something you’ve seen on Instagram or in the background of a friend’s Zoom screen.

Naked bodies are typically considered taboo, but that hasn’t prevented the popularity of exposed breasts and buttocks on candles, vases, mugs, and other items.

There’s even an Etsy section dedicated to “naked home decor.”

Celebrating female bodies is old news in antiquities, despite being a relatively new trend in the field of homewares. Take, for example, the Venus of Willendorf, a little figurine dated from 28,000 to 25,000 BCE.

Little is known about this old relic, which is on display in Vienna’s National Gallery.