What’s the deal with Coronation Street not being on tonight, and when will it be back?

Coronation Street is currently airing one of its most important stories, however tonight’s show will be canceled.

Last week, the trial for Seb’s murder began on the long-running ITV serial.

Last Wednesday, Nina Lucas took the stand to describe what transpired the night of the murder.

Nina has finally figured out who killed Seb, which was revealed earlier this week in a series of weird flashback sequences.

Both Corey and Kelly blame each other for the murder and give conflicting narratives of what happened.

Kelly has been interrogated this week about her role in the murder, which has supporters on the edge of their seats.

However, there was outrage when it was revealed that tonight’s scheduled Wednesday program would be canceled.

Instead, starting at 7.15 p.m., ITV will broadcast the Poland vs. England encounter, putting Emmerdale back to 6.45 p.m.

The Lions will face the Polish national team at PGE Narodawy Stadium in Warsaw.

Some angry Corrie viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Pat exclaimed, “WHAT!!!” Not again, I’m sure it’s because of all those sports networks and the need to eliminate Corrie.”

“Boo!” exclaimed Christopher. Because of football, there will be no #Corrie tonight.”

“I just had to break it to my boyfriend that there is no Corrie tonight,” a third added. He’s a football lover, so he’s a little bummed that it’s conflicted with our #corrie viewing. I’m doing a good job of training him.”

Corrie fans will have to wait until Friday for the next episode, which will be a special one-hour episode.