What’s Streaming On Hulu This November: Movies And Shows To Watch

If you’re looking for something to watch on Hulu this month, here’s a list of movies, originals, and shows that are coming to the streaming service.

The first week of classes

“The Matrix,” “Once Upon A Time In The West,” “Never Been Kissed,” “Yes Man,” “The War Of The Worlds,” and many more are among the films on the first week’s schedule.

If you enjoy learning about different cultures and trying new foods from all over the country, the “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi” show will premiere on November 4th. On the same day, “Playing God” will be released.

Season 2 of Hulu’s original series “Animaniacs” will premiere on November 5. On the same day, the documentary “Being Blago” will be released.

This is the second week

Do you want to watch an animated comedy with your kids? Then Season 5 of “Madagascar: A Little Wild” will be ideal for you. From November 11 onwards, it will be available to stream on the platform.

Over the weekend, you may also see “Star Trek Into Darkness,” a 2013 sci-fi action film that will be released on Nov. 14.

Third week

Popular Christmas films such as “A Christmas Kiss II,” “A Christmas Tree Miracle,” “A Christmas Switch,” “A Puppy for Christmas,” “Back to Christmas,” and “Christmas Belle” will be part of the third-week schedule.

From Nov. 15, you can also see the animated film “The Boss Baby 2.” The first two episodes of “Deadpool” will be available on Hulu on the same day.

You can also watch the Hulu Original series “Marvel’s Hit Monkey,” which will premiere on Nov. 17. The 2016 superhero film “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” will also be released on the platform on the same day.

This is the fourth week

Season 3 of the highly anticipated comedy series “Holly Hobbie” is set to premiere on November 23. Hulu will also release the animated family film “Ape Star” on the same day.

“Madagascar: A Little Wild Holiday Goose Chase,” another Hulu Original, will be available to stream on Nov. 26.

Week five

If you’re interested in learning more about the history of cameras and how people perceive things in their daily lives, “All Light, Everywhere,” an upcoming documentary, is a must-see. On November 29, it will be available on Hulu.

On Nov. 30, the 2012 horror-action film “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter” will be available to view on Hulu.

Bonus: If you’re looking for new movies to watch on Netflix, Apple TV, or in theaters, this list is a good place to start.