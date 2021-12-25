What’s Next For The Marvel Cinematic Universe? After ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ there will be eight more movies and television shows.

Moviegoers didn’t let a pandemic keep them from watching the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, helping “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to surpass “Avengers: Infinity War” as the second-highest opening weekend in history, trailing only “Avengers: Endgame.”

Thankfully, Marvel has a slew of new releases planned for the coming year, giving fans even more reasons to visit theaters and turn on their televisions. Here’s a peek at eight new games that will be released in 2022.

The events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the first season of “Loki,” and “WandaVision” are all continued in “Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness,” which will be released on May 6, 2022. Dr. Strange continues his investigation on the Time Stone, which is hampered in this issue.

Rachel Weisz, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong