What’s in Gibb’s Coffee Cup on NCIS?

Over the course of 18 seasons and more than 400 episodes, NCIS has seen a slew of characters come and leave. But Mark Harmon, who plays Leroy Jethro Gibbs, has remained a constant throughout.

Fans have had lots of opportunities to get to know the character and all of his eccentricities because to the large number of episodes. There’s also a risk that certain details have been overlooked by admirers. Everything you need to know about Gibbs, including what’s in his coffee cup, is right here.

The special agent in command of ‘NCIS’ is a former marine.

Although the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is a civilian entity, Gibbs has military experience. Gibbs began his career as a military police officer before transitioning to a scout sniper, according to the episode. Before joining NIS, the agency that eventually became NCIS, he retired as a Gunnery Sergeant.

Gibbs became an adept marksman and a polyglot during his time in the army. He’s been seen speaking Mandarin, Japanese, and Russian, as well as utilizing ASL.

Gibbs has quite a few rules.

Gibbs has talked about his renowned rules from the beginning of the series in 2003. It’s impossible to say how many there are. But we do know that his late wife Shannon was the basis for this practice, since she revealed a set of rules she had when they first met.

Gibbs is a rule-follower who rarely breaks them. And if he breaches a rule and things work out, he’s been known to discard it permanently. Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham) breached the rule of “never getting personally interested in a case” in one episode. Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) was not dead, as she discovered.

Gibbs’ rule number 91, as revealed in the season 18 finale, was, “When you… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.